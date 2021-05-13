Ghana: Faisal Will Survive Relegation - -Gökyildiz

12 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

King Faisal Head Coach, Kasim Gökyildiz is confident his side would survive relegation.

The Alhaji Gruzah boys currently occupy the last but one spot with 23 points.

That, notwithstanding, they harbour high hopes of survival despite failing to realize the dream of earning a point from Hearts in Sunday's game which they lost 2-0.

Regardless of the disappointment, the Turkish trainer stated that all was not lost, adding that, "we are quite sure of avoiding the drop with great performances in upcoming games."

"I am disappointed we lost all the points, but I am okay with the way we played. I am proud of my players and how they played. If we continue like this, we will surely make it at the end of the season."

He said Hearts was the better side on the day but a bit of luck and good officiating could have swung the pendulum in their favour.

"When you see how we played and the chances we had including a clear penalty which was ignored by the referee, you would realize that we missed those two elements but that is football for you. You don't get things in your favour all the time, he said.

"I inherited a team that was down and knew from day one how difficult the task looked like but we have not given up; the games we have played so far give me the hope that we would stay out of relegation."

Coach Gökyildiz will next lead his side to face the might of Dreams FC at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu today.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.