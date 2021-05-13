Ghana: Businesswoman in Court for Allegedly Defrauding 51 Victims of Ghc999, 600

12 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A businesswoman yesterday appeared before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding 51 people to the tune of at least GHc999, 600, under the pretext of securing United States visas for them.

Anne Tamakloe, was charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretence contrary to section 131 of Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29, but denied the charges.

The case was adjourned to May 20, 2021 after she was granted bail.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector D G Bandah told the court that the complainant, Dora Boamah, and Ms Tamakloe, were both businesswomen.

The court heard that in April 2019, accused visited her friend, Agnes Abebrese, a witness in the case, and during their interactions, accused told the witness that there was a type of visa called 'Frozen Visa' at the American Embassy.

Chief Insp Bandah said, the witness who was convinced by the story informed the complainant about the transaction.

He said, the complainant said she was interested and arranged to meet the accused for further discussion.

Chief Insp Bandah told the court that the witness gave mobile phone number of accused to the complainant, who in turn contacted accused for assistance.

He said, between the months of May and June 2019, the complainant gave 51 Ghanaian passports and cash of $178,500 equivalent to GHc999,600, to the accused for the 'frozen visas.'

The court heard that accused told the complainant that the visas will be ready in August 2019, but failed to do so.

Chief Insp Bandah said the complainant reported the matter to the police as efforts to trace the whereabouts of accused proved unsuccessful.

The court heard that on November 1, 2019, the accused was arrested.

Chief Insp Bandah said the accused admitted the offence in her caution statement, and returned all the 51 Ghanaian passports, but failed to refund $178, 500 equivalent to 999, 600.

Prosecutor said during Investigation, it came to light that, the accused also collected GHc46,000, to secure two auction cars from the American Embassy for the complainant, but failed to deliver the cars.

