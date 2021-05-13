Egypt: Original External Gate of Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Re-Installed

The original external gate of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir has been re-installed.

This gate was dismantled months ago and preserved in the museum's garden, replaced with another modern gate on a temporary basis to allow a smooth exit of the cars carrying the royal mummies on the day of the Pharaohs' Golden Parade.

Director of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Sabah Abdul Razek explained that the original external iron gate of the Egyptian Museum was dismantled months before the event to preserve it and facilitate the exit of the mummies since studies indicated that the narrow distance between the two sides of the door after opening, would make it difficult for the cars to exit, so the original gate was dismantled by specialists and they manufactured another temporary iron gate to allow an easy exit.

Abdul Razek said the museum's original outdoor gate was restored in 2020 for the first time since it was damaged in 2011.

