Egypt: Original External Gate of Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Re-Installed

12 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The original external gate of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir has been re-installed.

This gate was dismantled months ago and preserved in the museum's garden, replaced with another modern gate on a temporary basis to allow a smooth exit of the cars carrying the royal mummies on the day of the Pharaohs' Golden Parade.

Director of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Sabah Abdul Razek explained that the original external iron gate of the Egyptian Museum was dismantled months before the event to preserve it and facilitate the exit of the mummies since studies indicated that the narrow distance between the two sides of the door after opening, would make it difficult for the cars to exit, so the original gate was dismantled by specialists and they manufactured another temporary iron gate to allow an easy exit.

Abdul Razek said the museum's original outdoor gate was restored in 2020 for the first time since it was damaged in 2011.

This gate was dismantled months ago and preserved in the museum's garden, replaced with another modern gate on a temporary basis to allow a smooth exit of the cars carrying the royal mummies on the day of the Pharaohs' Golden Parade.

Director of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Sabah Abdul Razek explained that the original external iron gate of the Egyptian Museum was dismantled months before the event to preserve it and facilitate the exit of the mummies since studies indicated that the narrow distance between the two sides of the door after opening, would make it difficult for the cars to exit, so the original gate was dismantled by specialists and they manufactured another temporary iron gate to allow an easy exit.

Abdul Razek said the museum's original outdoor gate was restored in 2020 for the first time since it was damaged in 2011.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Kenyan Police Hit Squad Has Okay From Top Brass - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.