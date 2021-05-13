Egypt: Industry Min. Meets Delegation of BSH Company to Discuss Expansion Plan in Egyptian Market

Trade and Industry Minister Niven Gamea asserted the keenness of the government to attract more investments and global industrial expertise to the Egyptian market to increase the rates of economic exchange, improve the national industry, promote the quality and competitiveness of the Egyptian industrial products and create more job opportunities.

This came during Gamea's meeting with officials of BSH Home Appliances Company Egypt, a Robert Bosch Group's company, under the executive director of the company in Egypt.

The meeting tackled the strategy of the company to expand in the Egyptian market and its new project to produce home appliances in Egypt.

In a statement on Wednesday 12/5/2021, Gamea said that the meeting took up the new project of the company to manufacture home appliances in the industrial hub in the 10th of Ramadan City to cater for the needs of the local market.

The expansion plans of the company aim at meeting the demands of the Egyptian market of home appliances and exporting all surplus products to markets in the Middle East and Africa, she said.

The new project will contribute to localizing the German industrial technology in the field of home appliances in the Egyptian market, she said.

Meanwhile, the director of the company asserted keenness to invest and expand in the Egyptian market as it is one of the most important manufacturing and exporting axes in the Middle East and Africa, noting that the company inked a memorandum of understanding on the project with the Egyptian government in 2019.

The first phase of the project will be established on an area of 80,000 square meters and will contribute to providing many job opportunities, he said.

BSH is a trademark licensee of Robert Bosch GmbH for the Bosch brand.