Egypt: 526 Developmental Projects in Fayyoum At Egp 2.7 Billion - Planning Min.

Minister of Planning Hala el Saeed said that 526 developmental projects were implemented in Fayyoum at EGP 2.7 billion in six sectors, including education, health, irrigation, housing, electricity and local development.

This came in the 6th edition of a report following up citizens in the governorates during 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 that was issued by the Planning Ministry

In relation to the efforts exerted to eradicate hunger, provide food security and promote sustainable agriculture, 28 projects were implemented in the sector of water resources and irrigation at EGP 189 million, the report said.

On guaranteeing healthy life and promoting welfare for all ages, two villages were renovated at a EGP 8 million cost, the report said.

As for guaranteeing good education for everybody, 74 projects were done in the sector of pre-university education at a cost of EGP 351 million, the report said.

Ten projects were implemented in the sector of drinking water and sanitation at a cost of EGP 564 million, the report added.

Also, 14 projects were implemented in the field of electricity and renewable energy at a cost of EGP 330 million, said the report, adding that 52 projects were implemented under the local development programs for electricity and lighting at a cost of EGP 394 million.

As well, 63 projects were implemented under the local development programs for roads, bridges and tunnels at a cost of EGP 400 million, the report added.