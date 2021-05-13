Egypt: 526 Developmental Projects in Fayyoum At Egp 2.7 Billion - Planning Min.

12 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning Hala el Saeed said that 526 developmental projects were implemented in Fayyoum at EGP 2.7 billion in six sectors, including education, health, irrigation, housing, electricity and local development.

This came in the 6th edition of a report following up citizens in the governorates during 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 that was issued by the Planning Ministry

In relation to the efforts exerted to eradicate hunger, provide food security and promote sustainable agriculture, 28 projects were implemented in the sector of water resources and irrigation at EGP 189 million, the report said.

On guaranteeing healthy life and promoting welfare for all ages, two villages were renovated at a EGP 8 million cost, the report said.

As for guaranteeing good education for everybody, 74 projects were done in the sector of pre-university education at a cost of EGP 351 million, the report said.

Ten projects were implemented in the sector of drinking water and sanitation at a cost of EGP 564 million, the report added.

Also, 14 projects were implemented in the field of electricity and renewable energy at a cost of EGP 330 million, said the report, adding that 52 projects were implemented under the local development programs for electricity and lighting at a cost of EGP 394 million.

As well, 63 projects were implemented under the local development programs for roads, bridges and tunnels at a cost of EGP 400 million, the report added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Kenyan Police Hit Squad Has Okay From Top Brass - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.