Egypt: Grand Mufti Greets President Sisi On Eidul Fitr

Egypt's Grand Mufti and President of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide Shawqi Allam greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of Eidul Fitr which falls on Thursday 13/5/2021.

In press statements on Tuesday11/5/2021, Allam also extended Eid greetings to all Egyptians, wishing Egypt further progress and prosperity.

He also urged all Egyptians to be generous and reach out to their fellow citizens in need during these blessed days.

Allam also emphasized the need to comply with all anti-coronavirus precautions and public health measures during Eidul Fitr prayers and throughout the feast holiday.