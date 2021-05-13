Egypt: Maait - 250 Importers Join ACI System in One Month

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said 250 importers joined the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system since piloting it in April 1 ahead of its enforcement as of July 1.

In a statement on Wednesday12/5/2021, he said Egypt is among the first regional countries to use this system which will help reduce commodities' cost in local market, reduce cargo clearance time and promote governance.

This will help Egypt become a modern international logistic zone connecting all ports electronically, he said, expounding that this will improve Egypt's international rating, incentivize investments and promote Egyptian exports' competitiveness.

The minister underlined the importance of continued cooperation with the Egyptian Customs Authority with regard to implementing the ACI system.

He said this new system will help protect the Egyptian borders from the access of banned materials or goods.

Under the ACI, importers will submit digital documents for the imported goods to the customs authority through the "single window" platform before shipping them to the country in order to get the initial customs registration number (ACID).

The authority will notify the importer with the ACID customs registration number to be recorded in the shipping documents relating to the imported goods.

The e-signature will be used in the data entry and the electronic registration of all data and documents for the pre-registration system (ACI).