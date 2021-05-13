Egypt: 250 Ancient Rock-Cut Tombs of Different Styles Uncovered in Sohag

12 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

An Egyptian archaeological mission of the Antiquities Ministry has discovered 250 rock-cut tombs in al-Hamdiya necropolis in the Eastern Mountain in Sohag, about 500 kilometres south of Cairo.

The discovery is part of an archaeological documentation and registration project for the necropolis rock-cut tombs.

The tombs vary in style, and they are cut at several levels in the mountain, with some having one or more burial shafts with a ramp leading to a burial chamber, head of the ministry's Central Administration of Upper Egypt Mohamed Abdel Badea said in a press release on Tuesday11/5/2021.

They date back from the end of the Old Kingdom to the end of the Ptolemaic period, he added.

Over 300 tombs have been registered in the area as part of the project, Abdel Badea pointed out.

