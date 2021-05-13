Egypt, Libya Discuss Supporting Regional Stability

12 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Mohamed Idris discussed with his Libyan counterpart Taher al Sunni means of supporting Libya in the transitional period to enhance peace and stability in the region.

This comes via the UN Peacebuilding Commission that Egypt leads as representative of Africa.

The meeting also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern and ways to support the outcome of the Libyan political dialogue and the UNSC resolutions concerning holding presidential and parliamentary elections in the country by the end of 2021.

They also discussed providing resources and programs required for Libya via the UN organizations concerned with peace-building efforts.

