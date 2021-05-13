Egypt: Al Azhar Imam Greets Sisi, Islamic Nations On Eidul Fitr

12 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb on Tuesday11/5/2021 greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Egyptian people and all Muslims and Islamic nations across the world on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The imam voiced hope that on such occasion the world would enjoy peace, stability and safety from the pandemic.

He also expressed his support for the steadfast Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli terrorism.

The Al Azhar grand imam called for seizing the opportunity to spread joy and happiness among the poor, unable and vulnerable people, praying to God to bless the Arab and Islamic nations with unity, peace and well being.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.