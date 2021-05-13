Egypt: Al Azhar Imam Greets Sisi, Islamic Nations On Eidul Fitr

Al Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb on Tuesday11/5/2021 greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Egyptian people and all Muslims and Islamic nations across the world on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The imam voiced hope that on such occasion the world would enjoy peace, stability and safety from the pandemic.

He also expressed his support for the steadfast Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli terrorism.

The Al Azhar grand imam called for seizing the opportunity to spread joy and happiness among the poor, unable and vulnerable people, praying to God to bless the Arab and Islamic nations with unity, peace and well being.