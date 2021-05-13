Liberia: Several Nigerians Risk Arrest

-As court places stay order

The Stipendiary Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court, Jomah S. Jallah at the Temple of Justice has issued a stay order on the premises of the headquarters of the Nigerian community in Liberia situated in Fiamah, Monrovia. The Court's decision is as a result of constant harassment and disorderly conduct exhibited by some members of the organization.

The court order in the possession of this paper states, "You are hereby commanded to proceed to the premises situated in Fiamah, where meeting is always held and which also serve as subject matter of the case Republic of Liberia, plaintiff Versus Sunday Idogho, Anthony Emejoro and other harassment and disorderly conduct, as dully serve this court's order on the said premises, mandating all parties in the case to refrain from conducting meetings in the said structure, pending the hearing and determination of the case."

According to the court's order, all parties to the case should refrain from conducting meeting at the headquarters which is located in Fiamah and hereby further commanded that upon the execution of the order a hearing will be conducted to determine the case.

Meanwhile, the Court has also issued a write of arrest of the living bodies of Joseph Awahabra, Michael Umukoro and Henry Ebbegbedia to be identified, defendants and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Magisterial Court.

The Court said the three individuals have violated Section 14.51 of the New Penal Law of Liberia, purposely did restrain the private prosecutor by preventing them from having their monthly meeting by seizing the keys to the meeting hall, thus denying them access to the meeting premises.

The Monrovia City Court said the alleged act of the defendants being unlawful, wicked, illegal and intentional is in violation of the law cited above, there and then crime herein the defendants did do and commit.

Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) of Nigeria in Liberia is a member of the Nigerian Community in Liberia with the largest number of members within the organization.