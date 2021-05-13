Liberia: Ebenezer United Methodist Church Celebrates Mother's Day

Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Lynch Street in Monrovia has honored one of its female members, Mother Elizabeth Quaye, as Mother of the Year 2021-2022. Speaking at the occasion Sunday held in the church edifice, the Pastor of the Musoma International Church, Victoria Brown, urged Liberian mothers to remain faithful to God and work of the church.

Sunday, May 9, 2021 was globally observed as Mothers' Day in recognition of role of mothers in the home, church and the state. Pastor Brown noted that mothers should be patience and obedient to their husbands and to God, as well as set good examples in society.

She challenged Liberian mothers to be strong pillars in transforming their homes and the country at large.

She said mothers should exhibit good characteristics to their children and others in society, noting that God's time is the best.

Pastor Brown also stressed that mothers should always seek the face of God, who is able to transform their situations.

Meanwhile, the president of the women organization of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Mabel Neizer-Gyenfie said, the church has embarked on a project to replace its seats and floor.

Madam Gyenfie indicated that women of the church are raising money to contribute to the project.

However, she lamented that activities of women slow as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are responding gradually again.

She cautioned fellow mothers to be mindful of the growth and development of their children, adding that it takes the grace of God to properly to take care them.

Madam Gyenfie stressed that development of children are critical towards the transformation of Liberia.

In response, the honoree, Mother Elizabeth Quaye expressed thanks and appreciation to the church for the recognition.

She promised that as Mother of the Year 2021-2022, she will work in the interest of all members of the church and the society at large.

Others honored with Mother Quaye on Sunday were Fth. Sam O. Mintah, Fth. Emmanuel Padmore, Mother Alice Williams and Fth. KwasiYartey, as Special Guests of Honor, respectively.