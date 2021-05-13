Liberia: Min. Kemayah Underscores Women Empowerment As Matter of Urgency

Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. has disclosed that Liberia's Feminist-In-Chief, His Excellency President George Manneh Weah is exerting frantic efforts to making gender mainstreaming a matter of urgency in the formulation and implantation of policies and programs to enhance greater participation of women in national leadership.

Foreign Minister Kemayan added that as Liberia's Feminist-In-Chief, President George Manneh Weah would like to see a sense of belongingness of the women of Liberia in all spheres of public life, in accordance with the Flagship National Development Plan of the Government of Liberia - The 'Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development' (PAPD).

Foreign Minister Kemayah opined that President George Manneh Weah, in his Annual Message to the Liberian Legislature on January 25, 2021, announced the submission of a Bill to amend the Domestic Violence Act and other laws to provide enhanced and greater protection for victims of sexual and gender - based violence in Liberia.

He named the establishment of Gender and Social Inclusion Units in all government ministries, agencies and commissions; the adoption of the Gender Based Violence Comprehensive Prevention Strategy of "Leaving No One Behind" in order to heighten the protection and empowerment of women, girls and marginalized members of the Liberian society as some of the bill submitted by H.E. President George Manneh Weah.

The Dean of the Cabinet made these remarks at the Fifth Legislature Delocalised meeting of the joint Committee on: Social Affairs, Gender and women empowerment, education, science, culture and health held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Fifth Legislature Delocalized meeting of the joint committee will run from 13-17 April 2021 under the theme: "Empowerment aof Women in the ECOWAS Region"

"To this end, Liberia takes pride for producing the First and only African Female President of the United Nations General Assembly, Her Excellency the Late Ambassador Angie Elizabeth Brooks-Randolph; as well as Africa's First democratically elected Female President, Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the First Female and current Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Hon. Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor", he emphasized.

The Liberian Foreign Minister, who delivered a goodwill message at the meeting, cautioned participants at the seminar on women empowerment to consider policies, programs and institutional platforms to further strengthen and deepen existing mechanisms towards ensuring greater ties between the Parliament and the people it represents.

The Liberian Foreign Minister further urged the participants at the summit to focus on the protection and participation of women in politics, governance, security, peace and conflict resolution; in fulfillment of the ECOWAS National Action Plan for the Implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, and the Supplementary Act on the Equality of Rights between Women and Men for Sustainable Development in the ECOWAS Region.

Delivering a special statement at the meeting, First Lady Ambassador Clar Marie Weah said female contribution to global development at this point in time can no longer be down play, noting that women are the fabric of community that need to be held together for the good of the society.

First Lady Weah also intoned that the public good cannot be champion without the voice of women, adding that despite the awareness for women empowerment there are still more that need to be done.

For his part, the head of Liberian delegation at the ECOWAS Parliament, Bomi County Senator, Hon. Edwin M. Snowe lauded President George Manneh Weah for his support and desire in empowering and protecting the rights of women in Liberia.

Sen.Snowe used the occasion to welcome Liberia, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament Mr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, who he said, has come to Liberia, to interact with the people of the ECOWAS' Community during the delocalized committee meeting in Monrovia.

While making brief remark during the opening ceremony, Liberia's Feminist-In-Chief, President George Manneh Weah used the occasion to pledge his government's unflinching support for women empowerment, noting that women issues are paramount in his administration.

The Liberian President further added that as a "He 4 She, Champion", he will ensure that his government promotes the Thirty percent (30%) slots for women participation in political leadership.

The fifth Legislature meeting held at the ministerial complex outside Monrovia brought together 75 parliamentarians from the ECOWAS region to deliberate on social affairs, gender and women empowerment, education, science, culture and health