Zimbabwe: Chakabva Moves Up Rankings

REGIS CHAKABVA has made some gains on the ICC Test rankings despite Zimbabwe's poor outing against Pakistan in the recent series in Harare.

The Chevrons meekly surrendered the series 0-2, after losing both matches, by an innings.

However, Chakabva gained 16 slots, to reach 81st place, after scores of 33 and 80.

Skipper Sean Williams, who missed the series because of injury, remains Zimbabwe's best-ranked batsman, despite dropping marginally to number 27.

Brendan Taylor, who was the stand-in captain, remained unmoved in 35th place.

He is Zimbabwe's second highest-ranked batsman, despite a difficult series, which saw him score nine runs and 49 runs, in the second Test, which Zimbabwe lost by an innings and 147 runs.

However, one of his dismissals, at a crucial stage of the game, was a controversial one and atracted a response, from the batsman.

"Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the second Test against Pakistan in Harare," the ICC said.

"Taylor was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match.'

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Taylor, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

"The incident occurred in the 37th over of Zimbabwe's second innings on Sunday, when Taylor, on being adjudged caught behind, showed dissent at the umpire's decision by pointing to his thigh pad and holding his head.

"Taylor admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

"There was no need for a formal hearing.

"On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Langton Rusere, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth official Forster Mutizwa levelled the charge.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points."

Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine, who were also not available due to health and fitness reasons, dropped to 48th and 49th.

Chakabva is only the fifth Zimbabwean batsman in the top 100.

The 33-year old is one of the experienced players in the side.

Debutant Luke Jongwe, who featured in the second Test, has entered the rankings in 133rd position.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani's haul of three for 82 saw him move four places into 51st place.

He is now Zimbabwe's highest-ranked Test bowler.

Tendai Chisoro moved 11 slots up to 110th position.

Pakistan cricketers were the biggest beneficiaries of the recent Test series.

Bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi have all achieved career-best positions, in the rankings, after becoming the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match.

The trio played important roles as Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare, by an innings and 147 runs, to complete a 2-0 series win.

Fast bowler Hasan rose six places to 14th position, left-arm fast bowler Shaheen went up nine places to 22nd place and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali moved from 54th to 46th position.

Their destruction act was only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

Ali had bowling figures of 5-27 in the first innings when Zimbabwe were bowled out for 132, chasing Pakistan's 510/8 (declared).

Pakistan opener Abid Ali's player-of-the-match performance of 215 not out has helped him advance 38 places to 40th, among batsmen.

Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach 16th position, after scoring 126 runs.

Nauman has also gained in this list, his quick 97 lifting him 35 places, to 116th spot.