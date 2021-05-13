Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Ropes in Zambian Coach

13 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CHARLES MANYUCHI has roped in long-time Zambian trainer, Greetings Kaonga, to help him ahead of his WBF title defence set for July 3 in Harare. Kaonga will be working with the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy mentor, Ali "Otto" Phiri, to fine-tune the Chivhu-based pugilist. Manyuchi is in Masvingo, where he runs a chain of businesses.

Kaonga, who arrived in the country late on Tuesday, has since joined the 31-year-old boxer.

The Zimbabwean boxer will battle Uganda's Mahomed Sebyla as he bids to retain the title he won in September 2019.

He was supposed to defend the crown, on April 4, last year but the bout had to be shelved, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am happy to announce that our technical team has been boosted by the coming in of Greetings Kaonga from Zambia," Manyuchi said. "He is coming to complement the staff, which is already on the ground, led by Ali Phiri.

"He is an experienced coach, who has worked with the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, for some years.

"I am confident he will help us, in several aspects of our game, given that we have gone for more than 16 months without getting into the big ring. "We have to shed off weight, perfect our striking, and all those other things in the game. "We know Kaonga is one of the best coaches in the region."

Manyuchi has in the past worked with Zambian coaches, and promoters, when he was still with Oriental Quarries Promotions, headed by Chris Malunga.

His stable are also in partnership with another Zambian organisation, Exodus Boxing Promotions. While Kaonga will be helping Manyuchi, upcoming pugilist Brendon "Boika" Denes, is also expected to benefit.

He is preparing for his ABU super welterweight title fight against Tanzanian Hassan Mwakinyo, at the end of this month.

