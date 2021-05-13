Ethiopia: Due Support to Ethiopia's Efforts of Ensuring Peace

Peace and security are valuable assets to everyone in the world. They belong to every human being without any difference in race, religion, socio-economy, etc. They can be considered as indispensable gifts of nature as without them people can never lead a meaningful life and prosper. So everyone should also be responsible to protect peace and security for the good reasons mentioned above. Even the reason for the establishment of the UN in 1945 was following the devastation of the Second World War, with one central mission: the maintenance of international peace and security.

AS a member of the UN, Ethiopia at different times has been contributing its best to safeguard peace and security both at home and in various parts of the world. For instance, if we look at its contribution to ensuring peace and order in the world it has participated actively in sending peacekeepers where there are devastating conflicts. Still, it is contributing troops to assist the UN efforts of bringing peace to everyone in the world.

At home, the country has passed through various scenarios for many decades. For instance, starting from the time of the cold war it has entertained various civil war and conflicts as well as war with neighbouring states. This has made the people and successive governments of the country understand the value of peace and commit themselves to ensure peace. As a result, the incumbent has also given due attention to the issue by establishing a ministry of peace. It is also doing its best to make sure that the country and its people enjoy the fruit of peace.

Yet an important issue here is that just as Ethiopia actively participated in the global efforts of peace, it also needs due collaboration from relevant governments and international institutions. It is important to recall that Ethiopia has been, and still is, host to tens of thousands of refugees from both neighbouring and other countries that were destabilized by war and conflict. This is because it was able to maintain its peace and stability effectively.

Losing such valuable peace and stability that attracts people from troubled areas is unaffordable. Ethiopia itself is home to more than a hundred million people who live in the middle of the most volatile region in the world. Any risk to the peace and stability of Ethiopia is rather a grave risk to the region as well as the continent if not beyond. Hence all those concerned should work hand in hand with the government to ensure the peace and stability of the country.

Currently, Ethiopia is facing a clear and imminent threat to its peace and stability from various internal and external forces. Among the local forces are the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and Shene, an armed group operating mainly in some parts of Oromia State. The two forces have been committing severe crimes against civilians and property in recent years and are now designated as terrorist groups by the House of People's Representatives.

From the outside, Ethiopia is confronting the continuous challenge to its security from Egypt and Sudan who rival the country to stop it from using the Nile to its socio-economic development. By refusing to reach accord on the fair utilizing of the river water, they have shown that they would leave no stone unturned to make sure that their unfair utilization of the river is sustained. This is a clear attempt to deterring Ethiopia from using its share of the water by any means including destabilizing the country through employing terrorist groups like TPLF and Shene.

Developing and utilizing natural resources is a matter of life and death for Ethiopia. It cannot stop its development activities for any reason. Hence the international community and all peace-loving states should look at the issue carefully and stand by the side of Ethiopia to make sure that regional and continental peace is secured.