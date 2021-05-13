Ethiopia: Deputy Prime Minister Applauds ICRC's Support

ADDIS ABABA- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair, Demeke Mekonnen has applauded the support of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for manmade conflicts and natural disasters casualty. Demeke discussed the current situation in Ethiopia on Tuesday with Philippe Bovird, the Head of Delegation of ICRC.

ICRC Head thanked Ministry and other related organizations for their effort of cooperation in fulfilling its responsibilities. ICRC plans to increase its budget to strengthen support and operations in the country, he said. He explained ICRC visit of legal prisoners and Internal Displaced Peoples (IDPs) in different parts of the country such as Benishangul-Gumuz, Tigray and Oromia and other states aims at providing the needy with assistance, and the Red Cross

in Tigray State has done well to overcome the challenges facing the state in running humanitarian assistance. According to him, the government is working hard to make humanitarian aid accessible in Tigray State. About 2.7 million people have been provided with humanitarian assistance in the second

round. The two bodies would continue strengthening cooperation with other partners. As to him, significant improvements have been made in accessing humanitarian aid in Tigray State. Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) announced that the convoy of 500 trucks loaded with emergency food assistance has reached the Tigray State on Tuesday.

The trucks have been transported from Sudan to Tigray regional state. WFP further disclosed that 500 more trucks are on the way, aiming at reaching out to the unreached and up to 2.1 million people affected by conflict in the region are being given with lifesaving food. On the other hand, half of the amount of fertilizer has been transported to the region, the interim administration agriculture bureau stated.

BY TSEAGYE TILAHUN