Ethiopia: EU's Latest Decision Puts Bloc's Credibility in Doubt

13 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- The European Union's (EU) cancellation of sending its election observation mission to Ethiopia's 6th General Elections undermines the bloc's credibility and puts its expressed commitment to democratic culture in question, chairperson of the Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) said.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), TDP Chairperson Aregawi Berhe stated that EU's measure would not impact the credibility of the election result mentioning that government's and contending political parties' commitment to democratic elections and their adherence to the results matter most.

"The EU used to observe TPLF-dominated EPRDF's five sham elections and had not taken any measures in the regime that suppressed the media and imprisoned political party leaders and claiming 100 percent seats in federal parliament." Accordingly, the bloc's cancellation of deploying its observation mission in the upcoming Ethiopia's General Elections did not come from its commitment to ensure a democratic culture.

Noting preparations are well underway to peaceful execution of the June 5, 2021 General Elections, Aregawi stated that the EU decision seems to be influenced by its sympathy towards the criminal TPLF clique. TPLF and its associates have capitalized on the western corporate media for disseminating misinformation and it is evident that the block's decision is influenced by paid-up lobbyist group. The EU should realize that its decision is wrong and failed to take into account the current situation of Ethiopia and expected to correct its mistakes, the chairperson stated.

BY DIRRIBA TESHOME

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.