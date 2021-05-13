Ethiopia: Fella - Derashe People Traditional Musical Instrument

13 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia has a number of cultural musical instruments which are deployed for different purposes and different occasions. These instruments are widely used for spiritual purposes- to praise and worship God- at ceremonies like marriage and funeral, in cultural and religious festivals as well as to soothe trembling minds and just to spend time or get entertained.

Among these musical instruments that are widely used the masinko, the krar, the washint, the begena, the kebero, and the tom-tom are few. Fella is the other musical instrument it is used by communities in the southern part of the country since earliest times for a variety of purposes.

Fella (wood wind) is one of the Derashe's main traditional wind instruments made from bamboo. Based on its size and sound production it is categorized in to three types: from 70-50 cm length is called kasanetta, 50-20 cm length seplee, and 20-10 cm length fetefita.

A full set of the instrument has 21 filla each of different length and sounds. Skilled men make them from selected bamboo plants. Usually a group of men and women each with filla instruments perform in regular rhythm.

