Ethiopia: Togetherness Brings Ethiopia to Next Height - Premier

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) underscored in his Eid message that one can win the hearts and minds of Ethiopians with love and compassion but Ethiopia's rivalries ignored to learn from history the fact that Ethiopians cannot be put to their knees with either coercion or any inducement.

The premier noted: "There is a stark reality that we Ethiopians never get subjugated through the use of force, but to justice and love; and we never barter our national dignity and interests to lavish gains." Delivering his message in connection with the 1442nd Eid al- Fitr holiday, the Prime Minister further said as mass prayer brings abundant blessings, working in concert with a common cause also carries miraculous results.

"There is support within togetherness; there is strength within togetherness; there is collaboration within togetherness. One can only fill the gap of the other when there is togetherness. That is why the religion advises mass prayer." "While marking this year's Eid, we don't forget all the challenges Ethiopia has been facing, we know our path is full of thorns. This is a time where Ethiopia faces internal and external enemies, who are attempting to put stumbling blocks, try to pull back its advancements and cripple us from achieving our hope."

"As it is mentioned in the teaching of Islam, life is worthless if a person lives only to himself; life is meaningless if one is full while the community is starved; life is empty when one's life peaceful while his neighbors or his neighbors are in crises." "We have seen that due to the upcoming election and GERD, several issues are challenging our country. Accomplishing our goal in these two national agendas opens opportunities."

This is a time where all Ethiopians should think for the goodness of the nation and exert maximum effort at the expense of individual comfort. Holding a successful election will open a new democratic chapter to the nation as well. Successful accomplishment of the two projects will move off our age-old burdens and enable us to be free from dependency and, will continue playing a key role in the region. This is a fact known not only by our friends but also our foes. All the provocative actions rooted their origin from this very fact.

Several farsighted wise Ethiopians are guarding the national interest by standing for the truth and defending the nation against all forms of provocations internationally as well as locally. "Their effort has brought priceless benefit to Ethiopia. For this very reason, we should preserve and sustain their effort by joining hands and contributing our share for the sake of the national interest. He added that as it was mentioned by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), "Love of your country is a part of your faith" what is more, the prophet has also said, protecting the border of a nation by the will of Allah is the greatest gifts of all.

BY LEULSEGED WORKU