Ethiopia: Boosting Aquaculture Resource Development to Stimulate the Economy

Blessed with the natural and manmade water bodies, such as Lakes, ponds, rivers, and dams which could be hub for fish farming; Ethiopia has the opportunity to produce fish for local consumption and export market. In addition to these, the emerging artificial lakes due to the construction of hydropower dams make the nation's aquaculture potential higher than the current one.

But because of inadequate study and development regarding the wealth, it is not utilized as per the required level. According to the official report obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture, the nation's potential is estimated to produce more than 94 thousand tons of fish per year but only about 50 thousand tons is utilized annually.

Hussein Abegaz is Aquaculture directorate Director at the Ministry of Agriculture. As to him, fish farming is ages' old practice in Ethiopia though it is not detached from traditional hunting yet. On one hand, the over catching practice including hunting the young ones that poses dwindling impact of fish resources is underway because of the absence of rules and regulation. On the other hand, the uneconomical practice of fishing and the absence of viable market network left huge amount of fish production to be spoiled.

The production by its nature should be practiced in a hygienic manner and requires equipment which keeps the product fresh. But upgrading the status of the sector is not attained yet in this regard. One of the reasons here is the underdevelopment of fish consumption habit in relatively vast parts of the country which made the sector to be stagnated. Hence, to reverse this situation, the ongoing efforts of bringing attitudinal change to include fish into the Ethiopian dish should continue.

As to Hussein, for sustainable development of fish farming, the preservation of water resource and the ecosystem is essential. However, like the other sectors, it is threatened by climate change and global warming. The high evaporation and the withdrawal of water from lakes for agricultural purposes also affecting the existence of marine life and these and other factors forced people to engage in alternative way of farming rather than fish farming that is to say, practicing aquaculture through establishing artificial lakes.

Currently, the world fish production from artificial lakes is becoming almost equal to the production from large water bodies like ocean, sea and lakes and such practice helps to protect water resources from damage induced by human activities. By now, the world annual fish production increases by 14 percent while crop production increases by 3.1 percent and study proved that, one hectare of land cultivated by aquaculture brings more benefit than one hectare of land cultivated for crop production.

In addition, the high protein content of fish makes it more preferable. Aquaculture as a modern type of fishery triggers the involvement of professionals and business men; it also has a capacity to create value chain and job for thousands. This modern fishery can be practiced by youth, elderly, women and even physically disabled persons. Thus, it can be concluded from this reality that aquaculture can be taken as a way out to attain nutritionally enriched food security, job opportunity and to stimulate the world economy as a whole and the nation's economy in particular.

Cognizant to the value of the sector and its contribution to the economy, government has formulated fish resource development strategy that includes establishment of necessary institutions by issuing rules and regulations. According to the plan, fish resource development can be achieved with the combined effort exerted in coordination with the stakeholders. The effort emphasis that, farmers and investors who have interest to involve in aquaculture will be provided by various types of support including the establishment of incubators in several agro-ecology zones and extension service provision that intends to rise the contribution of the sector for the nation's economy.

The government is striving to improve the sector up to 15 percent in the coming ten years. The recent establishment of the Ethiopian Aquaculture Association is expected to play immense role in this regard. It also serves as a bridge to bring fish professionals and investors together aiming to enable them work hand in glove. Professionals who have a profound knowledge of marine life can elevate the sector to the higher level which comprise the production of fish feed stalk in scientific method and other marine lives. The traditional way of farming which confined only on fish production will be modernized and the advice comes from professionals make investors to think for the ultimate goal of their business rather than the shortterm benefit. The stranded rural labor also could be absorbed in such business scheme.

The availability of better climate, ecosystems in the country helps for the expansion of aquaculture and according to the study of the United Nations Food and Agriculture; there is 8.5 million hectares of land conducive for the sector. Thus, to utilize the abundance resources at maximum level, tapping the created opportunities and alleviating both technical and nontechnical problems is vital.

As to Hussein, scarcity of better quality specious of fish, feed stalk, hygienic facility, aquaculture technology and others can be categorized as technical problems. On the other hand, the absence of functioning structures to uplift the sector, extension services, market and credit facilities can be categorized as none technical problems. Hence, to upgrade the sector to the higher level, stake holders both from government and the private sector should combine their efforts. On top of helping the exploitation of fish resource the aquaculture expansion can support the flourishing of manufacturing sector by providing inputs so as to accelerate job creation for thousands could be possible.

Above of being the second populous country in Africa next to Nigeria with the population more than 110 million Ethiopia's annual population growth is 2.9 percent which is the highest in the world. As a result, almost 2 million people join the unemployed army annually. In order to utilize this vast human resource and make them beneficiary, creating job at least for one million people at the sector is needed.

Other sectors such as manufacturing, small and medium entrepreneurs play crucial role in created jobs and employing the youth. As the abovementioned fact, the aquaculture development sector has a remarkable potential for job creation in this regard. Ethiopia has abundant undeveloped and unexploited resource. Hence, utilizing this subsector for job creation and economic growth based on the government's plan is essential.

BY ABEBE WOLDE GIORGIS