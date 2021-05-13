Ethiopia: Bold Steps to Stop Stunting

Malnutrition is a critical health problem in developing countries including Ethiopia, with 38 percent of children stunted. Stunting is a largely irreversible result of chronic undernutrition that leads to weaker immune systems and diminished cognitive capacity. As studies indicate, stunting is defined as the percentage of children aged 0 to 59 months whose height for age is below minus two standard deviations from the median of 2006 WHO Child Growth Standards (WHO, 2018a).

Stunted children are too short for their age. Stunting is a manifestation of severe, irreversible physical, physiological and cognitive damage caused by chronic malnutrition during a child's first 1,000 days or from the beginning of pregnancy until the age of two years. Every year, stunting is the cause of the death of one million children around the world (UNICEF, 2015). For the children who survive, stunting in infancy and early childhood causes long term effects, including poor cognition and educational performance, diminished physical development, poor health lost productivity and low adult wages. The report by UNICEF/ WHO/ World Bank stated that 151million (22percent) under-five children were stunted globally.

Low-income and lower-middle-income countries account for almost all (91percent) stunted children worldwide whereas more than one in three exists in Sub-Saharan Africa including Ethiopia. Although the prevalence of stunting is decreasing in all regions of the world, Africa is the only region with a rising number of stunted children. In view of this, the absolute number of stunted children in Africa is expected to increase from 56 million in 2010to 61 million by the year 2025. Ethiopia is among countries with the highest number of stunted under-five children in the World.

In Ethiopia, one in ten children is wasted and suffering from acute malnutrition, which is a leading cause of death in children under five. The result is hundreds of thousands of children dying and millions who will never reach their full potential - from a condition that is preventable. To end child malnutrition including stunting, Ethiopia has signed different global initiatives and made national commitments, according to reports from the Ministry of Health and the UN.

In view of this fact, in July 2015, the Ethiopian Government declared as it would strive to end child malnutrition within its borders by 2030 in what is known as the Seqota Declaration. The Declaration was named after Seqota Town that was the epicenter of a catastrophic famine in the 1980s. The government has developed the multi-sectoral National Nutrition Program (NNP-II) as a guiding framework to achieve this goal.

The Declaration was a clear signal that shows Ethiopian Government's commitment and its readiness to addressing the issue of malnutrition across the country. And as an initial point to realize the efforts and as a move from talk to action, the government has to start to mobilize additional nutrition funding understanding how much additional funding is needed. Taking into consideration this, of late, African Development Bank (ADB) and the Ministry of Finance have signed a 31-million-USD grant agreement to support the efforts made by Ethiopia to end stunting and malnutrition of children in the country.

The grant agreement which was signed under the Seqota Declaration will be implemented in Amhara and Tigray States, it was learned. During the signing ceremony, Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi said that the grant will be used to further support efforts to eradicate the underlying causes of chronic under-nutrition and ending stunting among children. It will also support the implementation of the Food and Nutrition Strategy of Ethiopia which aims to deliver high-impact nutrition-specific and infrastructure interventions across multiple sectors such as health, agriculture, water, education, and environment, she stated.

East Africa Development and Business Delivery Office Deputy Director-General Kamara said that the financial commitment is part of ADB's continued support to the development of Ethiopia and will contribute to the country's plan to reduce and end stunting. The declaration reflects the government's commitment to improve nutrition and recognizes the role of nutrition to propel sustainable development. Under its 10 years prospective plan, Ethiopia envisages to reduce stunting from 37 percent to 13 percent for children under the age of five, and from seven to 3 percent for kids under the age of one by 2020, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Ethiopia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Finally, the investment and the resources allocated to curb the stunting figure across the nation is commendable but when we scan the demand and supplying arm has huge disparity. So, local and continental as well institutions and international organizations should follow the footstep of ADB and enhance efforts more than ever before to reduce the number of stunted children. Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi and ADB East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office Deputy Director-General Abdu B. Kamara inked the agreement today. The Government of Ethiopia has signed the Seqota Declaration in July 2015 to end child malnutrition by 2030.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME