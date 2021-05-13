Zimbabwe: Delta Beverages Return to PSL

13 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DELTA Beverages, a subsidiary of Delta Corporation, are today set to unveil a new sponsorship deal for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The marriage between the two ended, after the completion of the 2019 season, with expectations it was set to be extended, in March last year.

However, this was deferred after local football was halted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 season is set to get underway with a cluster competition, on May 22, with the league matches scheduled to start, on July 17.

Delta Beverages will bankroll both the league championship and the Chibuku Super Cup, which will remain the main knock-out tournament.

The company have bankrolled the PSL since they return into mainstream domestic football sponsorship, in 2011.

They are the league's all-weather friends.

Their sponsorship of the Soccer Stars of the Year stretch to about half-a-century.

