Zimbabwe: Chief to Probe Land Deals

13 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Chief Matibe (Elisha Mbedzi) of Beitbridge East will soon send a committee to investigate suspected cases of illegal sale of communal lands around Lutumba, Goda, and Mapai areas.

It is alleged that some traditional leaders under Headman Tshinoni are selling communal land to businessmen for an average of R15 000 per stand.

The worst affected areas are Lutumba, Mapai, Mahuhushe and Goda which are close to the Beitbridge/Masvingo highway and within a radius of 30km from the border town.

It is understood that the decision to send the delegation was taken during a meeting between traditional leaders and the Chief at his Madaulo homestead on Saturday.

"I received a report from some members of the community under Headman Tshinoni and after meeting with several traditional leaders under my jurisdiction, we agreed to send a team to investigate the issues before we can make a final determination," said Chief Matibe.

He said the investigating team will comprise traditional leaders from areas under headmen Tshinoni and Tsetana.

Beitbridge East Member of Parliament Cde Albert Nguluvhe, who also attended the meeting ,said most traditional leaders had expressed concern over the illegal sale of land by their colleagues in communal grazing areas.

He said the sale of communal lands was illegal under the country's laws.

"We all agreed that it is illegal to sell or allocate communal lands to anyone or people from elsewhere without carrying a proper consultation with members of the community.

"A traditional leader must first engage people under his jurisdiction before allocating land.

