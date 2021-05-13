Zimbabwe: Butler Burial Set for Chiweshe

Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe youth international Butler Masango, who died in South Africa on Monday, will be buried at his rural home in Chiweshe.

The ex-Black Aces and CAPS United midfielder succumbed to heart complications at a hospital in Johannesburg.

He was 47.

His burial has been set for this coming Sunday.

Close family member, Innocencia Pemba Dzumbunu, said a memorial service is expected to be held in Johannesburg today.

"Memorial service will be held at Zororo Funeral Services at Kempton Park in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

"The body will be flown to Zimbabwe on Friday, where it will lie in state overnight.

"Another memorial service will be held at Doves Funeral Services in Harare on Saturday.

"The funeral procession will then proceed to Chiweshe, his rural home at Mupandanyama village, for burial," said Dzumbunu.

Condolence messages continued to pour in yesterday.

A group of CAPS United legends based in England, who are led by Timothy Chirozvani, wired £200.

Another group, comprising Zimbabwe-UK Football Legends and Friends, raised £150.

Masango was diagnosed with a heart ailment three years ago in South Africa where he was now based.

He has been in and out of hospital since then.

He played for CAPS United, Blackpool and Rufaro Rovers in the local Premier League in the 1990s , having started his career at lower division side Screentones.

He was part of the Young Warriors side that came within touching distance of qualifying for the '96 Olympic Games.

They were denied by the star-studded Nigeriana side that had the likes of Nwanko Kanu, Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha and Taribo West.

The Nigerians went on to win the Olympics title in Atlanta.

Masango is survived by his wife Nyarai Pemba and six-year-old daughter Gladys.

He also had two other children from his previous marriage -- Chido and Tino.