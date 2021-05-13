Zimbabwe: Former Public Works Top Official Seeks Trial

13 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

A FORMER top official in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works who allegedly facilitated the sale of a low density residential stand in Harare to a then eight-year-old for US$65 in 2008,asked the court on Wednesday to remove her from remand while the police try to find a missing title deed in the Deeds Office needed as evidence.

Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, accused the State of failing to complete its investigations into her charges of criminal abuse of office.

Pazvakavambwa, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, said the State had been dragging its feet since her arrest, and not much progress has been made towards finalisation of the matter.

Through Mr Rubaya, Pazvakavambwa applied that she be removed from remand and be summoned back to court when the State is ready to prosecute her.

This was after the State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa applied for a postponement of the matter saying police were having difficulties retrieving an original title deed from the Registrar of Deeds.

Mrs Mushayabasa told the court that the State will set the trial date once the police get the outstanding document.

Mr Rubaya opposed the State's application for postponement saying it does not take much time to authenticate a document. "Surely it would not need more than six months for the State to simply authenticate title deeds, which form the basis of this particular prosecution.

"The State said the Deeds Registrar cannot locate the deed. They do not know whether they will locate it or not. The accused cannot remain on remand while they look for the document," he said.

Mr Rubaya said the State was violating Pazvakavambwa's right to a fair trial within reasonable time by taking so long to complete its investigations.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to tomorrow when the police are expected to explain when they hope to locate the original title deed from the Deeds office.

