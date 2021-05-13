Tanzania: Parliament Adjourns for 20 Minutes to Debate On the Congestion At Dar Port

Dodoma — Tanzania Parliament adjourned the Ministry of Health debate for half an hour to discuss the issue of loading and offloading of trucks that are stranded for over five days at the Dar es Salaam port.

The adjournment idea was tabled by Mafinga Urban law maker, Cosato Chumi (CCM), today on May 12, 2021

Chumi said Dar port is the major source of revenue for the country and a gateway to the landlocked countries in East and central Africa.

"Trucks are neither unloading nor loading cargo, somehow that means the economic growth is stuck. And we are talking of competition between our port and those of neighboring countries."

He added: In that situation we cannot remain silent and let such issues continue, and that is why I am tabling a motion to postpone the debate to discuss this sensitive matter."

He said there are cargo which are meant to various projects including Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station in Rufiji and construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), but they are stranded at the port.

Chumi also said cargo meant for neighboring countries are stranded while the nation expects the port to be competitive.

Following the motion, Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson allowed the motion to be debated for 20 minutes where seven law makers had the opportunity to contribute.

Responding to the motion, Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliament, Labor, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenista Mhagama said the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa was already in Dar es Salaam to address the issue.