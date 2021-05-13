Nigeria: Azman Air Resumes Flights Sunday

Azman Air has said it has concluded plans to resume its flight operations on Sunday following the lifting of its suspension by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) earlier in the month.

The General Manager (GM) of the airline, Suleiman Lawan, told Daily Trust on Wednesday that the airline would resume its operations with Kano to Lagos flight on Sunday.

"We will be starting on Sunday with Kano to Lagos and Lagos back to Kano. Then Kano to Abuja and Abuja back to Kano. And then the second one will be from Lagos to Abuja to Maiduguri and from Maiduguri back to Abuja and then to Lagos.

"This will continue for some time before we prepare to open the other stations which may take a few days.

"We will open the system to allow those that want to purchase (ticket) online to do so and those that want to purchase from our offices can go there as usual," Lawan explained.

He further said they were assuring their customers that with the clearance gotten from the NCAC, the airline would operate its "services as normal and they (customers) will see a lot of changes. And we assure them that they are safe."

Azman was suspended on March 15, following serial safety infractions but the suspension was lifted six weeks later after NCAA expressed satisfaction with the actions taken by the airline to address the issues that led to the suspension.

It also reports that following the suspension, air fares to some Northern routes, which were hitherto the stronghold of the airline, increased by over 100 percent.