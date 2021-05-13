Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitri - FCT Minister Tasks Residents On Unity

13 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has urged residents of the territory to remain resolute and shun forces of divisiveness as they ensure unity of the country.

The minister, in his Eid-el-Fitr message to residents of the capital city yesterday, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah.

"Most importantly, I congratulate us all on the successful completion of 30 days of Ramadan which involved fasting, prayers and charity.

"It is therefore an opportunity to thank Almighty Allah for the successful completion of this religious obligation and pray that our supplications to Him will be favourably received.

"It was indeed gratifying to witness residents of the FCT reaching out to the less privileged members of the society regardless of ethnicity or religion in the spirit of oneness and caring for one another," he said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye.

He further urged the Muslim faithful to continue to practice the lessons learnt during Ramadan in order to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and unity.

"Let us be reminded that the Federal Capital Territory was built on a foundation of national unity with the strong conviction of our founding fathers that it is only when we stay together and work together, with a single purpose, that we can truly reach our potentials as a great nation.

"We should therefore stand firm and resolute against divisive and unpatriotic elements in our society who do not wish us well as a nation and as a people by continuing to care for each other irrespective of ethnic or religious differences," he added.

