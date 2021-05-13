Nigeria: Impeaching Buhari Won't End Insecurity - Taraba Senator

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba), has faulted calls in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign or be impeached over the rising insecurity across the country.

The lawmaker, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said impeaching President Buhari would not solve the security problem facing the nation.

Senator Yusuf said the responsibility to provide security lies not only on President Buhari but also on all state governors who control the local governments, and queried why no one was talking about their removal from office.

"Some few months ago, we were asking the president to change the security chiefs. They had been changed, what has happened?

"Some people are saying break up the country, some say change the leadership, impeach Mr President. How will that help the situation?

"If you impeach the president, who takes over? Is it not the vice president? Is it not the same government? Or you remove the president and his vice, and the senate president takes over? Is it not the same government?

"We must think out of the box and part of that is to see it as our own responsibility to solve the insecurity problem in this country," he said.

"In my own opinion, President Buhari is doing the best that he could. We must also synergise with him. We must give him the kind of assistance that will help solve our problem.

"Intelligence should be shared so that we can have communal protection. People are not doing enough to help the government to do what it ought to do.

"President Buhari alone cannot solve this problem until the people stand up together and work with him, then we solve this problem," he added.