Nigeria: Eid-El Fitr - Sports Minister Sues for National Integration

13 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the end of Ramadan fasting.

Dare, who urged Muslims to sustain the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in their daily pursuits, called on the Muslims to use the occasion Eid-ul Fitr to offer prayers for leaders, adding that Nigeria's unity is non-negotiable.

The minister assured that the federal government will sustain its youth friendly initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities and wealth for the youth.

While admonishing the younger generation to tap into social investment programmes of the federal government, Dare acknowledged the leading roles played by the youth in nation building.

In his goodwill message, Dare called for national integration and cohesion, noting that the country is better off as a united entity.

He said, "As we mark the 2021 Eid- ul Fitr , I join the Muslim community in celebrating the spiritual occasion. This season should be re-dedicated to the service of God and mankind.

"Nigerians must shun violence and social vices as development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

"The teachings of the holy Qur'an must be exhibited and upheld by the Muslim community.

"The acts of kindness, selflessness, piety, love, unity and patriotism must reflect in our daily lives for national wellbeing."

The minister, while wishing Nigerians a joyous celebration, cautioned against breaking COVID-19 protocols of the federal government.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.