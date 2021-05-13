Zimbabwe: Police Probe Into Thabitha Khumalo Home Raid Draws Blanks

Police in Bulawayo say they were yet to arrest any suspects linked to the theft of property and assault of MDC Alliance national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, over two months after the incident.

In March this year, two unidentified assailants broke into Khumalo's Saurcetown home where they severely assaulted the prominent politician before stealing three mobile phones, a 64-inch television and a laptop.

Khumalo was rushed to a local health facility after she was stabbed in the palm.

She was struck and injured on her knees and head by a knobkerrie in a brazen abuse believed to be politically motivated.

Police Wednesday wrote to the former legislator advising her their investigations had yielded nothing so far.

"Reference to your report to the police on 06/03/2021, it is advised that as a result of investigations carried out, no arrest has been made so far.

"The relevant papers are being held by this station pending possible receipt of further information.

"In the event of any new development, you will be advised," reads part of the memo written by Saurcetown police Member-In Charge to the former MDC Alliance legislator.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Khumalo said she was disappointed with the conduct of the police investigations.

"Why is that when there are thefts and assaults involving Zanu PF leaders, the culprits are quickly arrested and taken to court?

"What I know for certain is that our police officers can do their investigations thoroughly when there is no politics involved," said Khumalo.

MDC Alliance said in March that the assault of its official was politically motivated.

"The modus operandi makes us suspect that state security agents are involved. The seizure of telephonic gadgets has since January 2019 been consistent with cadres arrested by police and cadres abducted by unknown persons," party provincial spokesperson for Bulawayo, Swithern Chirowodza said then.