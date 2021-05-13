Zimbabwe: Police Probe Into Thabitha Khumalo Home Raid Draws Blanks

13 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Bulawayo say they were yet to arrest any suspects linked to the theft of property and assault of MDC Alliance national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, over two months after the incident.

In March this year, two unidentified assailants broke into Khumalo's Saurcetown home where they severely assaulted the prominent politician before stealing three mobile phones, a 64-inch television and a laptop.

Khumalo was rushed to a local health facility after she was stabbed in the palm.

She was struck and injured on her knees and head by a knobkerrie in a brazen abuse believed to be politically motivated.

Police Wednesday wrote to the former legislator advising her their investigations had yielded nothing so far.

"Reference to your report to the police on 06/03/2021, it is advised that as a result of investigations carried out, no arrest has been made so far.

"The relevant papers are being held by this station pending possible receipt of further information.

"In the event of any new development, you will be advised," reads part of the memo written by Saurcetown police Member-In Charge to the former MDC Alliance legislator.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Khumalo said she was disappointed with the conduct of the police investigations.

"Why is that when there are thefts and assaults involving Zanu PF leaders, the culprits are quickly arrested and taken to court?

"What I know for certain is that our police officers can do their investigations thoroughly when there is no politics involved," said Khumalo.

MDC Alliance said in March that the assault of its official was politically motivated.

"The modus operandi makes us suspect that state security agents are involved. The seizure of telephonic gadgets has since January 2019 been consistent with cadres arrested by police and cadres abducted by unknown persons," party provincial spokesperson for Bulawayo, Swithern Chirowodza said then.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.