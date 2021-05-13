Nigeria: AFN to Hold Elective Congress in Kebbi

13 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — After uncertainty in the crisis rocking Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the athletics body has announced that the June 14th elective congress that will usher in the new board members that would run the affairs of the federation for the next four years will hold in Kebbi State.

This was confirmed in a communique issued after a virtual Extra-Ordinary Congress of the AFN held yesterday and signed by the embattled president, Engr Shehu Ibrahim Gusau.

The congress also nominated and inaugurated the Electoral Committee and the Appeals Committee respectively.

The congress reaffirmed the amendment of the 2017 AFN Constitution at the Akwa Extra Ordinary Congress and declared that the 2017 Constitution (as amended) should be used at next month's Elective Congress in Kebbi.

"Affirmed Monday, June 14, 2021 as the date for the Elective Congress of the Federation; that Kebbi State is the venue for the June 14, 2021AFN Elective Congress," the communique read in part. LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that over 30 states attended the virtual congress.

Recall that the World Athletics (WA) and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) had given the AFN June 14 deadline to hold elections to elect new board members and also make use of the 2017 AFN Constitution for the polls.

