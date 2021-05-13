Nigeria: Kwara Subsidizes Inputs for 10,000 Farmers, to Partner Lagos On Rice Production

13 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched an agricultural input subsidy scheme that will give 10,000 farmers access to various inputs at 50 percent market price.

Speaking at the launch in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRahman told farmers that the intervention became necessary to compensate their losses during COVID-19 pandemic last year and to boost food production in the state.

"This subsidy scheme gives our farmers easy access to certified seeds, assorted fertilisers and herbicides for the 2021 planting season at 50% market price," he said.

The governor said the state was also working out a partnership with the Lagos State government on rice production which may amount to roughly N10bn investments over the next four years.

"We have the land. We are negotiating with some states, especially Lagos. Lagos State has, arguably, the biggest rice mill in Nigeria today, but they don't have land. We want to take advantage of that and we are talking in that direction to reach an agreement," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.