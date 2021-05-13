Tanzania: State Orders Speedy Expansion of Power Cooling Station

THE government has ordered speedy implementation of the expansion of 220/33 kV cooling station at Mtera Power Station which is scheduled for completion before October this year.

The Energy Deputy Minister, Advocate Stephen Byabato issued the directives early this week during his visit to inspect Mtera Hydro Power Plant and the expansion of the cooling station located on Dodoma-Iringa road.

He said despite the challenges that contributed to the delay of the project, it is good that the execution of the project was done day and night so that it can be completed earlier.

"We are expanding the existing cooling station here to expand its capacity, and be able to supply electricity to our citizens." he said.

Regarding the state of electricity generation at the Mtera Station, Byabato praised TANESCO experts at the station for their professionalism, dedication, and creativity.

He also asked them to ensure that they face the day to day challenges that arise in order to ensure that people have access to the essential energy.

Byabato said the government has directed efforts on construction of electricity infrastructure in order to allow more people to have access to electricity.

He called upon the public to protect electricity infrastructure and connect their homes to electricity once the project reaches their areas.

Speaking on behalf of Mtera Hydro Power Station Manager, Elias Mwalupilo said water flow in the dam has been stable for the past two years.

"With the current water level, even if it does not rain it can generate electricity without any problems for a whole year. The spring and autumn rains are over, but the water can take us until next spring, " he said.

In addition, Mwalupilo said they expect to carry out major repairs at Mtera Station facilities in September and October this year which will also involve shutting down one plant.

"We will do it in phases and shut down the plant, but we are prepared for this repair which will not affect the availability of electricity," he said.

On behalf of the Director of Technical Services of the Rural Energy Agency (REA), Jones Olotu said the expansion project of Mtera Electric Cooling Station was delayed due to changes in the Tax Exemption Act.

"However, we have called on the contractor to return to the site, technical work has been done and what is left is to connect the equipment which has been largely imported, cleared at the port, and delivered to work area," he explained.

The project will be expanded to surge 20 megawatts which will be distributed in villages in Iringa Region and Mpwapwa and Chamwino villages in Dodoma region.

"We assure you (Deputy Minister), work will be done day and night to ensure that the project is completed as soon as possible." he added.