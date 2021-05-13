Tanzania: Govt Funds 90 Per Cent of Electricity Infrastructure

ABOUT 90 per cent of rural electricity infrastructure has been built using government money, Rural Energy Board (REB) has said.

REB Chairman Mr Julius Kalolo said that 10 per cent of the fund has been contributed by development stakeholders

"10 percent is a lot of money, because it has helped a lot to boost the implementation of the power projects ...the cost of connecting all the suburbs in the country is almost 8.8trn/-," Mr Kalolo said at the annual meeting which involved government officials and energy development stakeholders.

In addition, Kalolo said the government has already started implementing the second phase of REA project, adding that the scheme is expected to cover all remaining villages by December next year.

Speaking on behalf of the Acting Director-General of the Rural Energy Agency (REA), Jones Olotu said that some projects have already been identified for implementation.

In addition, Olotu urged rural residents to grab the opportunity to connect the affordable electricity while contractors are still in their areas.

"Rural dwellers should use this opportunity and those who have not wired their houses or their houses are too small with only three bulbs, the agency has prepared for them a simple and friendly procedure so that they can also be connected," he said.

"Some areas do not connect electricity on time, when the contractor leaves the area, it's when you find 1000 or 500 people are not connected; we want all to be connected before the contractors move to another point," he added.

He also urged the villagers to consult Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) when they want to make wiring in their houses so that they can be provided with appropriate technicians.

Opening the first bi-annual meeting between the Rural Energy Agency (REA) and the energy development partners group, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Leonard Masanja said in 2015 only 2018 villages were connected to electricity but so far 10,324 villages have been connected to power.

The Chairman of the Energy Development Partners Group (EDGP), Bqnjn Midthun promised to continue working with the government to ensure that majority of Tanzanians have access to electricity.

The meeting between government and energy development stakeholders aimed at reminding the responsibilities of each side and review projects implemented in the past. The meeting also discussed the action plan prepared by REA for the next financial year.