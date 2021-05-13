Tanzania: Samia Assures Nurses of Improved Welfare, Working Conditions

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to continue improving the welfare and working conditions of nurses in the country so that they effectively and safely execute their duties.

Through her twitter account @SuluhuSamia, the president said that the government is aware and values the contribution of nurses in the society.

"I wish you well as you commemorate the International Nurses Day... the government will continue to improve your welfare and working conditions so that you effectively and safely perform your duties," President Samia said.

Tanzania yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Nurses Day that is marked annually on May 12 to recognise and appreciate the nurses' efforts.

The day is also marked as the anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing. The theme for this year's International Nurses Day is Nurses: A Voice to Lead-A Vision for Future Healthcare.

In Tanzania the day was marked at national level in Manyara region and graced by Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Ms Ummy Mwalimu on behalf of President Samia.

She said that the theme for this year's commemoration reminds the government on how it can address challenges facing nurses in the country and continue improving their services to offer better health care to the public.

Ms Mwalimu said that, the theme also encourages Tanzanians to join health insurance scheme so that they become assured of health services when they fall sick.

She further pointed out that statistics has it that the country has a total of 41,621 nurses who have attained various levels of education.

"This number is very low in comparison to the country's population that is estimated to be 60 million... nurses are serving majority of Tanzanians with different health complications," Ms Mwalimu said.

Equally, the minister said the sixth phase government will continue to take various steps to address the challenges facing nurses in order to improve provisions of health services in the public.

According to the Minister in 2020 a total of 2 million women gave birth in the country and were all served by nurses and midwives..."we need to value the work of these professionals and be assured of the services they provide to us," she added, while calling upon the public to continue respecting the work of nurses in the country.

"Of late, there have been reports of nurses being embarrassed and those who do such acts... have no sufficient information of what had happened... this beheviour should stop immediately because it has been disappointing the professionals," Ms Mwalimu said.