Tanzania: Basketball to Be Added to May Mosi Tourney 2022

13 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

BASKETBALL, volleyball and short races athletes are likely to be added to the 2022 Mei Mosi Cup games.

The remarks were made by The Mei Mosi Tournament Chairman Stanslaus Matimo.

He said that stakeholders have proposed the addition of the games during the evaluation session of the 2021 Mei Mosi.

"We have received their request and will work on it when we meet at the preparatory session to be held in September this year," Matimo said.

Matimo said the tournament initially featured tug-of-war, cycling, long distance running, draft and playing cards with women and men teams, while football involved men only and Netball for women only.

In addition, he said the tournament will be further improved, including the increase in participation fees, which are used in general operations and for the purchase of trophies and medals.

The Committee also thanked all the organizations that participated in the 2021 championship.

Some of the Participating teams were the President's Office, Uchukuzi SC, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Construction Industry, National Audit Office (NAOT), Ngorongoro Conservation Authority (NCAA), Tanzania Electricity Supply Corporation (TANESCO), Zimamoto, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others were Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Mwanza Water and Sanitation Authority (MWAUWASA), Kilimo, Mwanza Regional Commissioner's Office (RAS Mwanza), Mwanza City Council (MCC) and the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports and the Muhimbili University of Science and Medicine (MUHAS

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.