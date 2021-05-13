Tanzania: Basketball to Be Added to May Mosi Tourney 2022

BASKETBALL, volleyball and short races athletes are likely to be added to the 2022 Mei Mosi Cup games.

The remarks were made by The Mei Mosi Tournament Chairman Stanslaus Matimo.

He said that stakeholders have proposed the addition of the games during the evaluation session of the 2021 Mei Mosi.

"We have received their request and will work on it when we meet at the preparatory session to be held in September this year," Matimo said.

Matimo said the tournament initially featured tug-of-war, cycling, long distance running, draft and playing cards with women and men teams, while football involved men only and Netball for women only.

In addition, he said the tournament will be further improved, including the increase in participation fees, which are used in general operations and for the purchase of trophies and medals.

The Committee also thanked all the organizations that participated in the 2021 championship.

Some of the Participating teams were the President's Office, Uchukuzi SC, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Construction Industry, National Audit Office (NAOT), Ngorongoro Conservation Authority (NCAA), Tanzania Electricity Supply Corporation (TANESCO), Zimamoto, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others were Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Mwanza Water and Sanitation Authority (MWAUWASA), Kilimo, Mwanza Regional Commissioner's Office (RAS Mwanza), Mwanza City Council (MCC) and the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports and the Muhimbili University of Science and Medicine (MUHAS