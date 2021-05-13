Tanzania, China Ink 35.37 Billion/ - Deal

TANZANIA and China yesterday signed a mega grant agreement on economic and technical cooperation of 35.37bn/-.

Speaking shortly after signing the deal between the Ministry of Finance and Planning Permanent Secretary, Emmanuel Tutuba and Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke, the former said the government has proposed the fund would be used for the expansion of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) project, upgrading National Institute of Transport into Universality scheme and improving Ngorongoro Lengai Geopark project.

"To kick start, the gran funds under the framework agreement would be utilised to finance expansion of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac project, Upgrading National Institute of Transport into university project improving Ngorongoro Lengai Geopark and other priority schemes to be agreed on by our two governments," said Tutuba.

However, he assured the ambassador that the government will address all challenges to foster mutual cooperation between two countries.

"We are pleased that the Chinese government and other development partners have been supporting various development projects which are aligned with Tanzania Development Vision 2025-the guiding framework for our socio-economic development efforts which are being implemented through the National Five-year Development Plan," he noted.

According to Mr Tutuba, the Chinese government has been supporting Tanzania in various sectors including infrastructures of railway, education, health, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), energy, and Water.

Others are Industrial, agriculture and in technical assistance. The PS noted that since 2010 the government of China has supported Tanzania with various concessional loans to complete projects, citing the 4.15tri/- (1.8bn US dollars) including grants to support different economic and social projects.

On her side, Ambassador Wang said the Chinese government will keep on supporting Mainland Tanzania to implement its various projects as negotiated and approved by the two governments.

She said the agreement was not only one of the important outcomes of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi 's visit to Tanzania early this year, but also a concrete action of her government to enhance the friendship between China and Tanzania and promote bilateral economic as well as enhance technical cooperation.

Elaborating, Ambassador Wang said China has always regarded Tanzania as an all-weather friend and a good partner since the establishment of diplomatic ties 57 years ago.

China has assisted Tanzania with a variety of economic and social development projects, such as TAZARA.

She added that in recent years, China-aided Tanzania's National Stadium (Mkapa Stadium), Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), University of Dar es Salaam's Library, Moshi Police School Expansion Project, the Office Building for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and other landmark projects completed and successively handed over.

In addition, she said China dispatched a team of 25 medics to Tanzania to actively cooperate against malaria and provide free mobile medical service for heart patients in the country.

The list also cited the construction of Kagera Regional Vocational Training and Service Centre that will be the largest and most modern training centre in Tanzania once completed.

In a related development, Ambassador Wang said the next Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is set to take place in Senegal at the end of 2021, adding that her country will continue to uphold the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith.