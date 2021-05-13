Tanzania: Ozil's Agent to Jet Into Tanzania in Two Weeks' Time

THE top soccer agent who assisted the Germany player Mesut Ozil land a major contract for the Turkey's Super League club, Fenerbahce, will be jetting into Tanzania in two weeks' time.

Erkut Sogut the International Soccer Agent behind the ace football player, Mesut Ozil, is jetting into the country on the May 27th, 2021 and will be visiting Arusha and Dar es Salaam for four days.

His itinerary is being handled by the Arusha-based 'Future Stars Academy,' in conjunction with Samatta Foundation, run by Mbwana Samatta, a Tanzanian player who also plays for Fenerbahce team alongside Ozil.

"Sogut will start his visit in Dar, where he is to conduct a one-day 'Football Agent Masterclass' at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium Hall on May 28th, 2021 and then attend a special dinner organised in his honour," said the Future Stars Director, Alfred Itaeli.

Later Sogut will then travel to Arusha where he is to conduct a similar seminar on issues of soccer agency and afterwards pay a visit at the 'Future Stars Academy' which grooms young football talents.

The agent will also give a lecture on how to market and promote sports activities as well as establish a network.

"The Agent will get the opportunity to witness local football programmes at the academy," said Itaeli, adding that there is a big chance of Sogut recruiting budding talents from Tanzania.

The Future Stars Director said the Sogut visit is also going to market Tanzania globally, as he will be visiting the Tarangire National Park as well.

Sogut currently represents elite footballing talent such as Mesut Ozil, amongst others and well known for having negotiated the biggest premier league contract in history in January 2018 for his client.

His visit is also being supported by Football Agent Institute (FAI) Asilia Safaris, Sopa Lodges and Mount Meru Hotel.