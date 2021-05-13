Kenya: I Did Not Donate a Kidney - Ghost

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has opened up on the recent health concerns surrounding him, confirming he traveled to India to donate a kidney to his brother, but ended up not doing so.

The 53-year old coach and his sibling have been receiving treatment in India for the past month or so, but speculations on their state increased after he posted a picture from the Apollo hospital bed with his brother.

And in a recent interview with Radio Jambo where he works as a presenter, he explained to Kenyans that on arrival in India, doctors assured him his brother was able to recover without a kidney transplant.

"My brother had a kidney problem and needed a transplant. We came to India but after doctors analyzed his kidney, they said there's no need to change it. I was so happy," he explained.

But then another issue cropped up.

When in India, the former Kenya Breweries (now Tusker) and Rwanda Patriotic Army coach decided to undergo a full-body check-up. Only to be diagnosed with sleeping apnea, which is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts when one is asleep. A procedure was recommended to which he successfully undertook.

Nairobi News recently reported Mulee is among dozens of Kenyans stranded in India in the wake of the government's decision to suspended passenger flights to and from the Asian country.

"The doctors discharged us and we have been in touch with the (Kenya) High Commission here while waiting for (Health Cabinet Secretary) Mutahi Kagwe to share the travel arrangements so we can return home."

The Kenya government recently announced a suspension of flights from India for 14-days following a surge in positive Covid-19 cases in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced passengers transiting through India would be required to observe a 14-day mandatory period that has to be monitored by Kenya's health officials.

Mulee has also confirmed he is fit and ready to lead Kenya in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which commence in October.