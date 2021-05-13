Zimbabwe: Motorists Applaud Police for Controlling Traffic At Notorious Roundabout

13 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mirriam Madiye

Motorists and passengers using the Bulawayo Road have thanked Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for controlling traffic at the Warren Park D roundabout during peak hours.

Before police controls began, congestion was the order of the day as the small roundabout was overwhelmed by increasing traffic and also by drivers who ignored road rules.

Some drove dangerously against oncoming traffic all in a bid to escape the congestion.

But now, each day from around 6.30 am and at 5pm up to when congestion eases, police from Warren Park station take their positions at the notorious roundabout and begin to control traffic.

The Herald caught up with some motorists and passengers to hear their views.

Blessing Sibanda, from Norton said the deployment of the police officers at the roundabout is commendable.

"The presence of the police at the Warren Park D roundabout is a good. Police are a doing a sterling job. I now get home early as congestion has eased. Traffic is now moving swiftly along that route," she said.

Sibanda applauded the police for controlling the traffic.

"The police are so organised that they control traffic from all sides of the road at that roundabout," said Sibanda.

At the roundabout, energetic police officers take turns to control vehicles leaving and coming towards town.

Masimba Upenyu, a motorist from Kuwadzana said congestion on that roundabout is now a thing of the past.

"Before the police were deployed at the roundabout, it was a nightmare to go to and from work as a result of the congestion.

Sometimes I got to work late as I would have spent almost an hour on that small stretch.

Nomatter what time of the day, motorists can travel freely as the congestion is manageable," said Upenyu.

He highlighted that the presence of the police officers has made motorists who want to break the law by driving towards oncoming traffic not do so for fear of being arrested.

"The ZRP should increase their presence on other major roads across town to ease congestion," said Rutendo Mapfumo from Grenara.

Other motorists and passengers said police should continue to control traffic at that roundabout and arrest those who are found on the wrong side of the law.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

