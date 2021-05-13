Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Arts Festival Dates Set

Organisers of the second edition of the Bulawayo Arts Festival have announced June 2 to 5 as the dates on which the fiesta will be held, with some performances for a physical audience, others recorded live, and all streamed online on the BAF TV channel and other social network.

The Bulawayo Arts Festival continues to grow and diversify, and this will be seen in the content of this year's festival.

The BAF team will visit the country's provinces to identify diverse content for the festival, together with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe officials in those areas.

The festival, which will be guided by Covid-19 regulations and restrictions, will see the towns and cities of Plumtree, Gwanda, Mutare, Murewa, Harare, Kwekwe, Hwange and Victoria Falls taking part in this year's edition.

They are also availing limited opportunities for organizations or artists to join their team and partner with them.