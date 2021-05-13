Nigeria: Miyetti Allah Calls for Removal of Sarkin Fulani in Oyo

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Oyo State, yesterday, urged the state government and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to dethrone Saliu Kadiri as Sarkin Fulani of the state.

The group said absence and allegations against the embattled Sarkin Fulani in the state is affecting the fortunes of the Fulani community in Oyo State.

Kadiri was recently chased out of his Igangan residence by some aggrieved youths, led by Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, following his alleged involvement in kidnapping and other unholy activities in the area.

Briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting organised to discuss issues affecting the Fulani community in Oyo State, former chairman of MACBAN in the state, Yakubu Modibo, said: "Our action was as a result of various allegations levelled against Seriki Fulani in Oyo State. You are aware he was allegedly involved in kidnapping, banditry an armed robbery. This has affected our image. It has affected the good reputation of many of us living peacefully in the state. We have to bring back our good name in Oyo State; therefore, we must not allow such people to lead us.

"We vehemently condemned the derogatory statement against our people and we can no longer accept it."

Reacting to the allegations, the embattled Seriki Fulani said he was still around in the state, urging the Alaafin of Oyo to ignore those calling for his removal.

"I am still around in the state. We all know that the allegations were mere fallacies. They want tarnish the Alaafin's name."

They supported Igboho to destroy my hard earned name."

Vanguard News Nigeria