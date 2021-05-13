Uganda: Release Political Prisoners Since Elections Are Done - Mufti Mubajje

By David Lubowa

By Polycap Kalokwera

The Mufti of Uganda sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje Thursday called for unity among Ugandans and urged the president and the government to release all political prisoners.

"Let them be released, let them enjoy their freedom with families. Some of them are Muslims and would love to celebrate Eid with their families," Sheikh Mubajje said during Eid prayers at Uganda National Mosque, Old Kampala before reechoing president Museveni's message that elections are over.

He also asked security to pardon boda boda cyclists who had been arrested or whose motorcycles had been impounded for allegedly violating curfew hours.

"I see thousands of motorcycles at police stations impounded for allegedly violating curfew hours. Let them be pardoned to continue earning their daily bread. Now that elections are over, let's reunite, forget the past and continue with our lives as we strive to develop this country. Let's forgive those who wronged us in the past," he added.

The Mufti also condemned social media misuse and the spread of fake news on social media.

"Some people hide behind fake names to commit crimes on social media and say all sorts of things against others. It's absurd that some of them use Muslim names," he said.

He also congratulated President Museveni who was yesterday sworn in for his sixth-elective term of office.

Similarly, Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate, the deputy Supreme Mufti of Kibuli-based Muslim faction tasked Mr Museveni's 'new' government to prioritise the security and protection of Ugandans and their property.

In his message during Eid prayers at Kibuli Mosque, Sheikh Kibaate, said in Mr Museveni's last term, many Ugandans were killed by security operatives, especially the Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel.

He said they expect the president to lead a whole new government following his swearing in ceremony on Wednesday and focus on protecting Ugandans.

"The 'new government' should not be like the one whose term expired yesterday because there were challenges of government failing to protect the citizens and their property. We want to think that this is a new government and we expect the new leadership to protect citizens and their property. We lost so many people in the last five years but what hurts most is that some of the perpetrators are security operatives like LDUs and others, who ought to protect the lives of citizens," he said.

Acholi District Kadhi, Sheik Musa Khalil also urged members of the Muslim community who converged at Gulu Primary School for Eid prayers to continue keeping peace and engaging in activities that will help develop Uganda.

"Let us congratulate our president Yoweri Museveni and work to develop this country. It is through peace that we shall develop this country, "he said.

Following a bloody electoral period marked by death, arrests and intimidation, Mr Museveni who was inaugurated yesterday after being declared winner of the January 14 presidential poll by 58 percent of the votes, said "elections are over! Let us get down to work, so as to chase poverty from your homes."

"Engage in commercial agriculture, counting profitability, industries and services," he urged.