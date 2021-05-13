Egypt, Germany, EU Probe End to Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Wednesday 12/5/2021 two phone calls from his German counterpart Heiko Maas and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to discuss the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

Shoukry proposed measures that can contribute to putting an end to aggressions against civilians and protecting the rights of Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

He stressed that the latest developments underscore the need to resume peace process to establish the Palestinian independent state and bring about lasting and just peace to maintain stability in Palestine and the region.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the minister is set to intensify contact with his counterparts of the relevant countries in the Middle East region in the coming hours to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Kenyan Police Hit Squad Has Okay From Top Brass - Report

