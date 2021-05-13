Egypt: Shoukri - Aggressions On Palestinian Lands Should Be Brought to a Halt

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri stressed during a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi Wednesday 12/5/2021 the importance of bringing Israeli aggressions on Palestinian lands to a halt.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister accentuated the importance of avoiding further escalations.

Shoukri highlighted Egypt's keenness on regional stability based on settling issues and conflicts by diplomatic channels and negotiations.

He noted that the latest Palestinian-Israeli developments underscored an urgent need for resuming peace efforts at the nearest possible time.

