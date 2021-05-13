Egypt's First Lady Greets Egyptian People, Islamic World On Eidul Fitr

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Entissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, greeted on Wednesday 12/5/2021 the Egyptian people and the Islamic world on Eidul Fitr.

On her official page on social media websites, Egypt First Lady said "I greet the Egyptian people and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eidul Fitr which comes to continue the joy brought by performing the ritual acts of the holy month".

"I appeal to God on this honorable occasion to bless our beloved country with more security and peace," she said wishing success to all honest sons of Egypt."

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Kenyan Police Hit Squad Has Okay From Top Brass - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.