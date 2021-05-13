Egypt's First Lady Greets Egyptian People, Islamic World On Eidul Fitr

Entissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, greeted on Wednesday 12/5/2021 the Egyptian people and the Islamic world on Eidul Fitr.

On her official page on social media websites, Egypt First Lady said "I greet the Egyptian people and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eidul Fitr which comes to continue the joy brought by performing the ritual acts of the holy month".

"I appeal to God on this honorable occasion to bless our beloved country with more security and peace," she said wishing success to all honest sons of Egypt."