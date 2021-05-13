Namibia/Tanzania: Brave Gladiators to Lock Horns With Tanzania in First Round Afcon Qualifiers

The Brave Gladiators are set to face Tanzania in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations first round of qualifiers in June.

Reacting to the draw, Uerikondjera Kasaona, interim head coach of the Brave Gladiators said they will prepare thoroughly for the tough match against the East African.

"We have a lot of respect for Tanzania and we know the strength and power of that team because we have played them on numerous occasions, we are however not focused on them right now, we want to get the team up and running as soon as possible," Kasaona stated.

Kasoana, who replaced Robert Nauseb whose contact ended recently, said that the current crop of players selected are from all different regions of the country.

"The Bounce Back Women Super Cup really helped the players to keep fit and in shape, the cup also produced talented and skilful players from the regions that we will incorporate in the current squad that played against Angola in the International Friendlies. We started with gym sessions and the field training but we are still waiting for confirmation for when the training camp officially starts," he added.

The two nations will battle it out between 7 to 15 June for both legs with the first leg in Tanzania. The winner will advance to the second and final round of qualifiers to face either Malawi or Zambia in October.

Once again the Women's Nations Cup will act as the qualifiers for the global showpiece, the FIFA World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand with the four semi-finalists securing places at the 2023 finals.