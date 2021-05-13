Namibia: Man Charged With Raping Girlfriend

A 35-year-old man has appeared in the Mariental Magistrate's Court on a charge of raping his girlfriend last week Wednesday.

Kassidy Kariseb allegedly raped his lover next to a railway line at Mariental, and after the act allegedly assaulted her with stones.

The incident is claimed to have taken place after the couple had arrived at Mariental, where they had travelled to from Keetmanshoop.

Kariseb appeared in court before magistrate Jo-Rina Jagger on Tuesday. Public prosecutor Victor Mutumbulwa opposed the granting of bail, saying the state had a fear that Kariseb might interfere with investigations and that releasing him was also not in the interest of the public.

He further said the complainant in the matter had fears about her safety, should Kariseb be released from police custody.

Kariseb has applied for legal aid.

His case has been postponed to 15 July.