Namibia: Man Charged With Raping Girlfriend

13 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Boois

A 35-year-old man has appeared in the Mariental Magistrate's Court on a charge of raping his girlfriend last week Wednesday.

Kassidy Kariseb allegedly raped his lover next to a railway line at Mariental, and after the act allegedly assaulted her with stones.

The incident is claimed to have taken place after the couple had arrived at Mariental, where they had travelled to from Keetmanshoop.

Kariseb appeared in court before magistrate Jo-Rina Jagger on Tuesday. Public prosecutor Victor Mutumbulwa opposed the granting of bail, saying the state had a fear that Kariseb might interfere with investigations and that releasing him was also not in the interest of the public.

He further said the complainant in the matter had fears about her safety, should Kariseb be released from police custody.

Kariseb has applied for legal aid.

His case has been postponed to 15 July.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.